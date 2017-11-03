Supervisor Hank Weston endorses Sue Hoek for District 4

Supervisor Hank Weston has endorsed Sue Hoek for his District 4 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Hoek, 60, announced last month that she'd run for Weston's district, which comprises the western, unincorporated part of the county. Weston has said he won't seek re-election.

"I have worked with her for the 11 years I've been supervisor," Weston said Friday. "I just trust her. She's a very honest person. She's very open and she loves this county. She's always there — no matter what the issue is."

Hoek currently is the only candidate who's formally announced a run for District 4.

Hoek has served as president of the Nevada County Farm Bureau. She's also served on the Nevada County Agricultural Advisory Commission and the Nevada County Resource Conservation District. Hoek also is a member of the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, multiple cattlemen's associations and Twin Cities Church, a release states.

