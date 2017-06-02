Super Seniors: King of Quips, Crockett a Nevada County icon | TheUnion.com

It's not easy getting a straight answer from the King of Quips.

"I've been writing songs since I was 13, back in the middle of the last century," kidded Chris Crockett, long-time local musician and sometime comedian.

Last year, Crockett was named Live Musician of the Year by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

"It was an honor. I don't know who won 'Dead Musician of the Year' because he didn't show up," Crockett deadpanned.

Crockett's life has been all about music since he was a teenager.

"At the age of 17, I got a recording contract with Del-Fi Records, the label that had Ritchie Valens. My brothers and I — we were the 'Crockett Brothers' — released a record in the early 1960s. It's a real collector's item now because there weren't many made," he said in pseudo seriousness.

Relating parts of his life story, Crockett throws in non sequiturs just to make it all the more interesting.

"Then I got drunk and woke up in 2011," he said, chuckling. "I'm just kidding!"

He had brushes with the great ones back in the day.

"In the '70s, I landed a staff writer's contract with Snuff Garrett," Crockett said. "He was the fellow responsible for many of the hit solo songs by Cher. During that period, he and I wrote songs released by Brenda Lee, the rodeo rider Larry Mahan and Donnie Brooks.

"You know, people who were known back then but aren't known now."

After leaving Southern California, Crockett continued to write and record original songs. He's always been a prolific songwriter, but never more so than in 2001.

"I did an internet project called '365 Songs in 365 Days,'" he said. "I started on the first day of January in 2001 and posted a song every day for a year … 365 original songs. That year I released 26 CDs — a CD every two weeks — with 14 songs on each one. I was really full of ambition. But by March I was asking myself, 'Why am I doing this?'"

Crockett said he's proud of his groundbreaking work.

"People doing extraordinary things on the internet was uncommon in 2001. In fact, I've been mentioned as the godfather of that type of project, and no one has ever matched it. Others have written a song a week, but no one has done one each day for a year."

Shortly after moving to Nevada County in 1978, Crockett became a disc jockey on KNCO-AM Radio. In those days, the station played music rather than its news and talk format today. During his five years at KNCO, Crockett created and portrayed a quirky, fictional character named Stubby the Janitor.

"He was so old that he had no age," Crockett said. "Stubby the Janitor worked at KNCO, but he was also 'Volunteer Janitor' over at KVMR Radio, since all the people at KVMR are volunteers. I never knew what Stubby was going to say when I'd open my mouth."

Crockett disguised his voice effectively.

"Everyone was trying to guess who Stubby really was."

Stubby was eclectic. He owned a pet dust mite. When the Grass Valley Post Office opened at its current location, Stubby gave tips on how to leave the post office and not wind up in Sacramento.

"Or end up dead. Or worse, end up in Loomis!" he winked.

One morning's gig had Stubby delivering a lengthy traffic report, purportedly from downtown Grass Valley. He drawled on and on about headlights coming his way that might portend a massive traffic jam.

"Then I paused and said, 'Oops, sorry, it's just a kid on a bike," he said laughing.

Although he's been performing before appreciative audiences in Nevada County since the mid-1980s, Crockett decided to renew his commitment to live performances about five years ago.

"To my complete surprise, I'm more successful now than I've ever been in my life," he said.

Today, Crockett earns his living by singing: at clubs, on trains, in theaters, anywhere people have ears, it seems.

"I always sing cover songs," Crockett said. "I'll ask the audience, 'Do you have any songs you'd like me to sing?' I'll play an original song occasionally, but 98 percent are other artists' so-called cover tunes. I know what side my bread is buttered!"

A consummate professional, Crockett sometimes must make sacrifices for his art.

"For example, I'll think, 'I want to learn that Bob Dylan song. What do I have to give up in my brain to make room for it? I've already given up common sense.'" he said.

While he plays cover songs when he performs in public, he still enjoys writing and recording his own songs.

"I love story songs, songs about people and situations," he said. "My songs have a lot of heart. If you listen to them with the right ear, they have a lot of depth. I'm a good songwriter. Whether a song is good depends on the person who's doing the listening. Some people like rhythm, others want happy lyrics, and some don't care as long as they can dance to it."

Since 2001, Crockett has starred as the opening act at Nevada City's Off Broadstreet Theater. He begins playing and singing about 45 minutes before each performance begins.

"What other job is there where you only work 45 minutes?" he said. "And I always close with 'Ghost Riders in the Sky.' The audience sings with me. I've sang that song more than 2,000 times."

He's also a weekly performer at Matteo's Public and the Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City, with occasional appearances at Friar Tuck's restaurant.

Crockett's most unique venue is Amtrak's "Sierra Scenic Snow Train," where he strolls the aisles for five weeks each winter as the train rolls down the tracks between Roseville and Reno. Next year marks his third decade performing for admiring train tourists and locals alike.

One of Crockett's most recent original songs is set on the Snow Train.

"It's called 'Gambler's Dream.' The story is about my experience on the train, but told through the eyes of me and the people on the train," he said, adding that the album containing the song has been well-received. "The album was out for just two days when a record promoter started shopping it around Nashville to labels, producers, and artists to see if he can get someone to record it."

While music has been his life, Crockett has worked a few other odd jobs.

"My first job was at an amusement park, and it ruined me for real work," he said. "The park subsequently burned down, but it wasn't my fault. It was my first cigarette! How was I to know?"

Crockett also had a stint as a jailer for the Los Angeles Police Department.

"But most of the jobs I've had, I've made up," he said.

Crockett's quick wit is a testament to his perspicacity. In fact, he's at the top of the top when it comes to the human Intelligence Quotient. He's a member of Mensa, the high IQ society comprised of people who have scored in the upper two percent of the world's population on an approved intelligence test.

As if that weren't impressive enough, Crockett is also a member of the Prometheus Society, an even more restrictive group of brainiacs. Mensa membership is achievable by about one out of 50 people, but the Prometheus Society entry test is designed to be passable by just one in 30,000 of the world's population.

No worries — Crockett uses his brain power for good, not evil.

"One time I was at Kentucky Fried Chicken, waiting in line in my car. I looked at my receipt and realized they were charging the wrong tax rate," Crockett said, noting that he did the complex calculation in his head.

"About three months before, the Nevada County sales tax rate had gone down," Crockett said. "I told the manager they were using the old, higher rate. The manager told me this was controlled by Sacramento and said, 'We're not going to do anything about it.' I told him, 'If you don't change it, there's going to be a news story about it and it could go national.'"

The long story has a short and happy ending.

"They corrected the tax rate, and donated $1000 to a nonprofit as a result of their overcharges," smiled Crockett.

Luckily, he didn't have to send Stubby after them.

Keeping up with Crockett these days is easy via his Facebook page and YouTube. He's just released his fourth studio CD entitled "Cigarette Soup." This summer, he will appear at Off Broadstreet Theater in the play, "Put Another Nickel In," in which he portrays a 90-year-old man.

"I get closer to the role every year!" he said.

This fall, Crockett will be a mainstay at a main stage at the Nevada County Fair. He'll be performing 15 shows, three each day during the fair's five-day run.

"I'm not slowing down," promised the 73-year-old super senior. "I wake up every morning and think, 'Wow, I'm sure lucky!'"

This story is one in an occasional series about Nevada County's "Super Seniors" written by freelance writer Lorraine Jewett. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.