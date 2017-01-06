Sunset magazine names Nevada City as #1 Best Value Town | TheUnion.com

The February 2017 cover of Sunset Magazine depicts a warm and inviting photo of local artist Tehaya Shea leaning next to a post in front of the downtown Nevada City historic edifice of The National Hotel.

Inside, the article by Christine Ryan lists things such as finding a decent restaurant for date night, a reasonably priced home or a decent job as reasons why Nevada City beats out iconic western cities such as San Francisco, Denver and Los Angeles, for quality of life living.

The article lists the median family income as being $55,000 with an average home price of $377,000.

Those who have called Nevada City home for years are no stranger to the fact the city has been a magnet for artists, creators, athletes and innovators since the days of the gold rush. Singer/songwriters such as Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson and harpist Joanna Newsom have called the city home. Writers such as Oakley Hall and beat poet Gary Snyder also hailed from Nevada City.

Newsom is mentioned in the Sunset article, which eludes to the 1960’s counterculture that continues to exist in Nevada City and continues to attract new waves of fresh ideas and freethinkers.

For some, the Sunset article seems like a fitting tribute to a worthy candidate. For others the article comes as an “uh-oh” moment where residents are bracing for more newcomers and more strain on an already impacted housing market.

City Manager Mark Prestwich reported that the city’s merchants, innkeepers, wineries and restaurants are thrilled of the coverage.

“It’s a thrill to see Nevada City featured on the cover of Sunset Magazine and to share a few of our local treasures with their readers,” Prestwich said.

Other lists that Nevada City has made include; Top Value Reviews’ top 30 most romantic small towns for the holidays, a 2012 nomination by Outdoor Magazine for best town ever and one of the best romantic weekend getaways as named by VacationIdea.com.

