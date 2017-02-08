Sunny skies return to Nevada County this weekend; rain Thursday, Friday | TheUnion.com

Nevada County is just 48 hours from clear skies, if current forecasts hold up.

The storms that have pounded the area this week are expected to dissipate by early Saturday. Both days this weekend are expected to be sunny or mostly sunny, with highs in the 50s.

“The next two days, it’s going to be rainy, essentially through Friday and early Saturday morning,” said Hannah Chandler, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

Another 3 inches of rain is expected to fall today and Friday. That’s in addition to the almost 8 inches that have fallen here since Sunday, Chandler added.

The rains have led to mud slides and partial road closures. Highway 49 in North San Juan and near the Nevada-Yuba county lines was reduced Wednesday afternoon to one-way traffic control conditions. At the time Caltrans officials had no estimate for when the highway would be cleared.

“The continuing rain is just wreaking havoc with the roadways,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, a Caltrans spokesman. “Things are pretty fluid, pardon the pun, on Highway 49.”

John Gulserian, program manager of the county’s Office of Emergency Services, said the area appeared to be weathering the storms.

“Things seem to be holding their own right now,” he said.

The rain led the Nevada Irrigation District to notify the town of Washington that Bowman Reservoir would spill excess water Wednesday night, sending higher flows down Canyon Creek. Those higher water levels, however, are normal during a rainy winter, said Chip Close, NID’s water operations manager.

“This is a typical storm event that happens when Bowman Reservoir is full,” Close said. “This isn’t the first time this has happened this winter.”

Nevada County residents can expect to see more rain today.

Today’s highs will reach 55, though temperatures will drop to 51 by 8 a.m. Lows will dip to 42 tonight.

Friday’s highs will reach 50. Lows will dip to 37 that night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 52. Lows will dip to 37.

Sunday will be sunny with highs climbing to 59. Expect lows to bottom out at 40.

