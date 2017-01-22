Storms not causing traffic headaches | TheUnion.com

While the recent storm has posed the usual slate of problems, there has not been a large number of traffic concerns.

“It’s been relatively calm for the past three or four days,” California Highway Patrol Officer Folke Lilyquist said. “There have been a lot of trees down and branches down and power outages, typical stuff with major storms.”

Storms have forced the closure of Highway 20, Interstate 80 and Highway 49 off and on throughout the past few days. Highway 20 and Interstate 80 were reopened at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Highway 49 remained closed Sunday night, the result of a mud slide in Sierra County just inside the Yuba County line.

Nevada County received about 0.85 inches of rain in the 24 hours from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and winds from 30-40 mph from the south, according to the National Weather Service.

For Monday, there’s a 70 percent chance of rain with a chance of thunderstorms and wind out of the south up to 10 mph. There’s also a possibility of snow, but it’s not likely going to stick.

“Snow levels are going to be around 2,500 to 3,000 feet during the day, but accumulations are going to be minimal around the Grass Valley/Nevada City area,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Mathews said. “Above 3,000 – 3,500 feet you may get a little accumulation but it won’t be much.” He added the Sierra is only expected to get about 2 inches of snow on Monday.

Mathews said to expect up to 0.25 inches of rain locally on Monday.

Expect the storm to clear by Tuesday, with a less than 20 percent chance of showers, highs in the mid 40s, lows in the low to mid 30s and only slight winds variable in direction.

Wednesday through Friday should be clear with highs in the mid to upper 40s, though there is a 20 percent chance of intermittent showers on Thursday.

