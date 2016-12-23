State and Nevada County cannabis advocates examine legislative bills | TheUnion.com

Cannabis advocates are closely watching legislation that could impact growers and patients if passed into law next year.

Testing impaired drivers and a tweak to licensing marijuana businesses are two issues the California Growers Association are eyeing, though its top priority is a fix to when cannabis is taxed, said Hezekiah Allen, the CGA’s executive director.

According to Allen, the issue hinges on a tax that Proposition 64, which legalized the adult use of marijuana, places on harvests. The law currently calls for taxes for when the marijuana is harvested.

“We would like it to say ‘harvested and tested,’” Allen said.

The difference is key to small growers, who could find themselves without enough money to pay the taxes after harvest because they might not sell their crop for months, he added.

Testing is the final step before cannabis goes to market. Changing that language would mean a small grower would pay taxes only when their product is ready for sale, not all at once.

Additionally, Allen fears that tax would impact cannabis harvested but not sold because it’s not fit for sale.

“That is the problem that we’re not quite sure how to solve yet,” he added.

Jonathan Collier, a board member of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, said taxing at harvest time could lead to disaster for small growers.

“What does that mean?” Collier asked. “When the plant is cut? When it’s processed?

“We’re very supportive of that clean-up language,” he added later.

Allen suggested a two-thirds vote of the Legislature could fix the tax, which he estimated could affect 85 percent of state growers.

Both Allen and Collier also discussed AB 6, which would allow officers to use an oral fluid screening test, what Allen called a mouth swab, to test for the presence of drugs and controlled substances.

Collier said his organization supports road safety, but he questioned if the mouth swab is an accurate method of testing.

Allen said he also wants public roads kept safe. Mouth swabs, however, would test for exposure to a substance and not whether someone’s under its influence.

Allen would prefer a mouth swab be a piece of evidence in a case, not the only evidence.

“There’s some real energy surrounding the bill,” he added. “It could be a high-profile issue.”

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.