‘Stars of Hope’ project that helps people cope with tragedy comes to Nevada City | TheUnion.com

The stars waited for Pinky Zalkin.

The wooden decorations, painted with different colors and designs, hang from the front porch of her Nevada City home.

Returning from New York after her son’s funeral, Zalkin spotted the stars for the first time on Tuesday.

“I’ve been feeling like I’m dead inside,” she said. “It gave me hope. It made me feel like I was really home.”

Philip J. Vahovich (Prahlad), 41, was found dead on Dec. 11.

Zalkin traveled to New York for the funeral, and her Nevada County friends went to work.

Amanda Knights knew Zalkin from the local Bernie Sanders presidential campaign. She oversaw Zalkin’s Facebook page in the days after Vahovich’s death, leading Jeff Parness to contact her.

Parness, founder and executive director of New York Says Thank You, rented a room from Zalkin in the 1980s when they both lived in Washington, D.C. His organization, formed after 9/11, created a project called “Stars of Hope.” Parness asked if he could mail Knights a package from that project.

Parness hadn’t seen Zalkin for some 30 years, but the stars arrived all the same.

“It was such a simple and easy way for people to show their support,” Knights said.

Knights called Melissa Ann Siebold, who provided a spot in the KVMR offices where people could decorate the stars. Their designs vary. One features a red heart, another a rainbow. A third bears the message “We’re all just walking each other home.”

They now hang from Zalkin’s porch, swaying slightly with each breeze.

The “Stars of Hope” project stemmed from a 2007 tornado that devastated Greensburg, Kansas. Parness’ group, New York Says Thank You, arrived weeks later with supplies.

“There was no color in the town,” he said.

The destruction led to an idea: Have children paint inspirational messages on wooden stars which are then placed on trees. Words of faith and spirituality soon adorned Greensburg trees. The project grew, then spread to other communities.

“Sometimes you go back two, three, four years later and those stars are still hanging,” Parness said.

“The magic of these stars of hope serve as literal daily reminders,” he added.

Zalkin, observing the Jewish mourning tradition of shiva, will remain in her home until sundown Saturday. Her movements restricted by shiva, she can see the stars through her front windows.

“They’re just beautiful,” Zalkin said. “I don’t think I’m ever going to take them down.”

