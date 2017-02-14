(Sponsored) SNMH offers variety of programs aimed at improving heart health | TheUnion.com

What: Support and education for women with heart disease, women who want to learn more about heart health, and women supporting loved ones with heart disease. When: Meets 2:30 – 4 p.m., first Thursday of the month (next meeting Thursday, March 2) Where: SNMH Outpatient Center, Room 110 Cost: Free For details or to register call group leader Linda Miller 530-273-4146 or Cardiac Rehabilitation 530-274-6103.

Many people associate Valentine’s Day with the image of a heart, but your physical heart — the one that is responsible for pumping blood throughout your body — is just as important to recognize during the month of February.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year — more than all cancers combined.

However, that number is steadily changing thanks to efforts made by physicians, hospitals and health-care organizations during Women’s Heart Health Month in February, as well as throughout the year.

The American Heart Association estimates that 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events can be prevented with education and action.

At Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, cardiovascular disease treatment and prevention is a high priority. Several hospital resources are available to community members looking to invest in their heart health.

One such program has been helping Nevada County resident Alice Mager recover from an occluded stent that was discovered in 2016 after she began developing chest pains, also known as angina.

A resident of Yuba County, Mager chose to attend SNMH’s cardiac rehabilitation program due to its recent certifications and the upbeat, cheerful personality of the program’s coordinator, Katy Ellis.

“Little did I know what an important choice it was,” said Mager. “The program is outstanding and I’ve learned so much. I really didn’t feel like driving the extra distance to SNMH, so I went to a local program to actually meet the people. They were pleasant, and probably have a very good program, but after experiencing the expertise and caring of all the people at SNMH, the closer program just didn’t seem to compare.”

Cardiac rehabilitation offered at SNMH includes a full workout facility that teaches patients like Alice how to be more physically active and make effective lifestyle changes that can lead to a stronger heart and better health.

“I am trying to build up cardiac strength and stamina, and overall fitness,” said Mager. “Nurse Diana Henry is diligently making me go more slowly than my wont, explaining that it will take time to reach my goals. Since this is not my first time with the program, I’ve already learned stress management techniques and that helps me to accept going slowly.’

Through individualized, monitored exercise, wide-ranging education on healthy heart topics and the practice of mindful relaxation, SNMH’s cardiac rehabilitation team strives to help patients reach their own personal goals and regain a full and active lifestyle.

Mager says she is less than a third of the way done with her program and attributes much of her success to the encouragement provided by SNMH staff and the educational resources provided to her.

In addition to cardiac rehabilitation, SNMH also offers several other cardiac care options including: advanced digital imaging, non-invasive diagnostics including echocardiography, stress testing with echo or nuclear imaging, and electrocardiograms, as well as Heart Smart classes.

The hospital also recently added a women’s cardiac support group led by Linda Miller, a heart disease survivor who was trained as a WomenHeart Community Educator at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The group meets the first Thursday of every month on the SNMH campus (see sidebar).

According to Cardiology Clinical Specialist Michele Hughes, SNMH has one of the few nationally-accredited echocardiography labs and is proudly affiliated with the Dignity Health Heart and Vascular Institute of Greater Sacramento.

The hospital treats approximately 4,000 cardiac patients a year and with heart disease being the number one killer of women, she added that it’s important the hospital play a role in heart health education and outreach.

“It’s important for us here at SNMH to help keep our community healthy and happy,” said Hughes. “Women’s Heart Health Month is a great time for patients to explore the various options that we have available here at SNMH to assist them with their individual heart health.”

