Special election for Mystic Mine district affects about 150 people | TheUnion.com

Just over 150 people can vote in the March 7 election for the Mystic Mine Road Community Services District.

Voters will start receiving their ballots in the mail over the next few weeks.

The ballot question, called Measure D, asks if residents of the district want to increase their annual parcel tax. Currently $120 per parcel, the rate would climb to $200 in fiscal year 2017-18 and then $250 in 2021-22.

Supporters of the measure say the tax has remained unchanged for 20 years. No one formally opposed the ballot question.

The vote must pass by two-thirds.

“Without the funds raised by this special tax, the district will not be able to continue funding much needed maintenance and improvements,” states Andrew Wedgbury, district president, in his argument. “As the county of Nevada has no responsibility for road work within the district, failure to pass this ballot measure will mean a very limited road work in the coming years or possibly the dissolution of the district.”

The county’s elections office will mail ballots between Monday and Feb. 25 to district voters. They must complete their ballots and return them by March 7. If mailed, voters must postmark them no later than March 7 and they must reach elections officials by March 10.

