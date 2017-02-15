South Yuba River State Park, Bridgeport seeks volunteer docents | TheUnion.com

South Yuba River State Park, Bridgeport is in need of volunteer docents.

Current docents will be on site from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 to show prospective docents and volunteers what types of volunteer opportunities are available at the South Yuba River State Park.

Once prospective volunteers are familiar with the opportunities available there will be volunteer sign-ups from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both March 4 and March 11.

Prospective volunteers only need to attend one Saturday block. The location for sign-ups will be at Empire Mine State Historic Park Docent Room. The sign-up session will cover what a “volunteer means to California State Parks” and discussing park policies, procedures and philosophy.

We will, as a group, be guided through the hiring paperwork and discuss the benefits of being a State Park volunteer. Since a criminal background check is required prior to working as a State Park volunteer, we will have onsite finger printing “live scan” being conducted during the Saturday sessions. Individuals will need to bring to the sign-up a photo ID and $10 check or cash for the background processing.