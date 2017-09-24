South Yuba River Citizen’s League director honored at dinner

The South Yuba River Park Association and the park staff recently sponsored a barbecue in honor of the support, volunteerism, dedication and participation for what volunteers do for our parks, according to a release.

The association and the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee recognized departing South Yuba River Citizen's League Executive Director Caleb Dardick for his work to help keep parks open, preserve and protect the South Yuba River, and his leadership in the campaign to Save Our Bridge.

Presented on Sept. 20 at South Yuba River State Park-Bridgeport, the South Yuba River Park Association recognized the invaluable contributions of Caleb Dardick with a plaque and a memento of the covered bridge. The plaque stated appreciation for the preservation, protection and loving care of the South Yuba River in general, and particularly in his capacity as executive director of SYRCL.

The plaque mentioned his efforts to restore the historic wooden covered bridge at Bridgeport and to install the solar power array at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park.

The presentation was made by South Yuba River Park Association President Robert Coats, County Supervisor Hank Weston and Chief Ranger-Sierra District Matthew Green.

Source: South Yuba River Park Association