Soroptimists International of Grass Valley making dresses for good cause

Soroptimists International of Grass Valley is partnering with other Soroptimist clubs in Northern California to sew dresses for girls in several countries of Africa, according to a recent release.

The project is called Dress A Girl Around The World and is a way to protect these girls from sex trafficking. Just a simple, nicely sewn dress, with the "DAG" logo on it, shows traffickers that these girls are cared for and, more importantly, part of an organization that is watching over them.

The Dress A Girl project strives for every girl to receive least one new dress. Since its start in October 2009, the recorded number of dresses delivered is over 300,000 to 81 countries. Dress a Girl Around the World campaign is now under the nonprofit Hope 4 Women International.

The local Soroptimist group's goal is make, and take, 200 dresses to Uganda in January and another 200 in the fall. The dresses will be turned over to the pastors of three very rural churches, deep in the heartland of Uganda. The pastors will hand-out as they see the need.

The Soroptimists are holding two sewing events, one from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley. The second is slated for Nov. 4 at the same time and place.

Lynn Mehren-Costa, chair of Soroptimists International of Grass Valley International Committee, is the event coordinator and said there's plenty of work regardless of whether one can sew. Mehren-Costa, and several other ladies, will be sewing with their daughters and granddaughters.

Refreshments will be served.

The group is also asking for donations of appropriate fabric (one yard or more), packages of bias tape, trims, thread and half-inch wide elastic. Dress A Girl has very specific requirements for the fabric they want and how the dresses are to be sewn, and these can be found at http://www.dressagirlaroundtheworld.com.

Donation drop-offs times are the Friday's before each event at Twin Cities Church, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Source: Soroptimists International of Grass Valley