Soap box science at Forest Lake Christian | TheUnion.com

Soap box science at Forest Lake Christian
April 21, 2017
Forest Lake Christian eighth grader Brady Steffenson, draws the attention of the crowd as blue smoke comes out of his team's TIE fighter inspired derby car during the school's second annual Forest Lake Christian School Junior High Soap Box Derby held Friday afternoon.
The event was the culmination of a Spring project for the seventh- and eighth-grade science classes and showcased the student's creativity as well.
Eight individual teams competed against each other in different categories which included longest distance, fastest, and creative design.
Students, siblings, parents and grandparents came from all around to watch it.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local News
- DA: D’Arata should be released soon
- Antonette Thevenin remembered as the ‘glue’ that kept family, friends together
- UPDATE: PG&E employee one of 3 Fresno shooting victims
- CHP accuses trio of drug transportation, possession during Nevada County traffic stop
- Grass Valley woman faces murder charge after ATV wreck
Trending Sitewide
- DA: D’Arata should be released soon
- Antonette Thevenin remembered as the ‘glue’ that kept family, friends together
- Carlee D’Arata released from jail; DA opts against filing charges against her at this time
- UPDATE: PG&E employee one of 3 Fresno shooting victims
- CHP accuses trio of drug transportation, possession during Nevada County traffic stop