Soap box science at Forest Lake Christian | TheUnion.com

Forest Lake Christian eighth grader Brady Steffenson, draws the attention of the crowd as blue smoke comes out of his team's TIE fighter inspired derby car during the school's second annual Forest Lake Christian School Junior High Soap Box Derby held Friday afternoon.

The event was the culmination of a Spring project for the seventh- and eighth-grade science classes and showcased the student's creativity as well.

Eight individual teams competed against each other in different categories which included longest distance, fastest, and creative design.

Students, siblings, parents and grandparents came from all around to watch it.