Traffic crashes come along with lowering snow levels | TheUnion.com

Monday’s snowy conditions took a toll on area drivers. There were reports of multiple collisions and cars sliding off roads.

According to the Nevada County emergency command center, officials were on the scene of multiple accidents. At press time, Highway 20 east of the Five Mile House was closed as they were dealing an accident near Omega Road, where — according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident information page — there were about 20 people in an accident involving six to eight vehicles.

Early reports indicated three cars had gone into a ditch. It was unknown if there were any injuries. At least one vehicle went over an embankment with children inside.

A crash on Red Dog Road and Pasquale Road left power lines down and a family of four trapped inside their vehicle until PG&E could arrive and verify the lines weren’t live, according to Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Steve Smith. Everyone involved escaped without injury.

Another post on the CHP incident page indicated a four-car collision near an icy corner at Skillman Campground on Highway 20 involving a green Lexus, a dark colored SUV and two other vehicles. It was unclear if the report was related to the collision on Omega Road.

According to CalTrans, snow has forced chain restrictions on Highway 49, Highway 20 and Interstate 80. On Highway 49, chains were required from 3.5 miles south of Camptonville to 8 miles north of Camptonville; from Downieville to Sattley; and from Sierraville to the Sierra-Plumas county line. On Highway 20 chains were required from Nevada City to the Interstate 80 interchange.

On Interstate 80, chains were required eastbound from Colfax to seven miles east of Truckee and westbound from 11 miles west of the Nevada state line to Colfax.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service will be issuing a flood watch for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday evening following heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada and rain storms expected through Thursday.

Meteorologist Craig Shoemaker said Grass Valley should expect 2-4 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday before a break on Friday. Another heavy storm system is expected over the weekend.

“There’s a lot of precipitation coming,” he said.

There was more than a foot of snow reported at Kingvale, and Blue Canyon received between 4-8 inches before 2 p.m. Grass Valley and Nevada City received from an inch to a few inches, depending on altitude.

The snow line is expected to rise to 3,000 feet today and 5,000 feet by Wednesday, creating snow melt that adds to local flood concerns.

“This will be mainly small streams we’re worried about,” Shoemaker said. “You’ll have the rain in Grass Valley, and you’ll have the melting of the snow that’s falling now. That will really contribute to small stream rises.”

Grass Valley can expect a low of 31 and a high of 41 today, a low of 38 and a high of 46 on Wednesday, and a low of 35 and high of 44 on Thursday.

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.