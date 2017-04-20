Smoke shop robbery suspects plead not guilty, next court appearance set for May 18 | TheUnion.com

Defendants in the robbery case of the Hot Spot Smoke Shop pleaded not guilty on Thursday, ensuring the case will continue for several weeks.

Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 21, James Edwin Sandoval, 32, and Anthony Richard Vicente, 31, appeared before Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin to plead not guilty. Accused in the Jan. 2 robbery of the Grass Valley smoke shop, and the following day's chase to Sacramento, the men now are scheduled to reappear in court on May 18.

Attorneys two weeks ago indicated the case might have reached a resolution on Thursday. Instead prosecutors and defense attorneys will hold a court conference on May 18.

Defense attorney Tamara Zuromskis, representing Joseph Sandoval, said she needs time to examine court documents she's received.

"We recently got some discovery," she said of the records. "It appears to be voluminous."

The charges against the men stem from accusations they robbed the smoke shop, taking cash and electronics. Authorities say that on the following day they chased the suspects into Sacramento. The pursuit ended in the arrest of both Sandovals. Vicente was arrested about three weeks later.

All three men remained in jail Thursday under bonds of over $1 million each.

