Skate Night set for Sunday at Condon Park in Grass Valley

A Skate Night will be taking place from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Condon Park skate park.

This free and fun-filled night of skating is geared to bring Grass Valley's skating community together, organizers say, and will include John Foster, former Grass Valley police chief and candidate for Nevada County Sheriff, as a guest speaker.

Laurie Fanara, the Skate Night's organizer, said the event for the community's youth and to let people know that skating can be a safe, positive activity. Fanara said Skate Night is sponsored by SPD Market, HBE Rentals, Arwaves Lighting, Word Alive Church, and Rip Not Skate Co.