Sirus B Posse gaining notoriety

The Nevada County and Northern California based Sirus B Posse continues to experience success as a band as they continue to groove with their conscious roots reggae dub music.

Nevada County locals Sirus B and bassist Kynyata Itola, join "The General" Stevie Love from Sacramento, and Dyrol "Chops" Randall, and keyboardist Jonas from Oakland. Each band member has their own impressive resume of musical experience playing for other bands in the past such as The Wailers, Sister Carol, and Luciano to name a few.

The band has experienced successes since its formation around a year ago, including shows opening for Capleton at the Miners Foundry, backing Warrior King at The Stone House, as well as Midnight in Fairfax among others.

Saturday night the Posse headlined a packed show at the Chief Crazy Horse Saloon in downtown Nevada City where the band Northern Roots opened for them.

"People feel the positive energy," Sirus B said following Saturday's show. "People are just pumped on it, they're always saying they love it and were asking for autographs too."

Sirus B takes a lot of inspiration from the heavy dub reggae music from England and around the world and mixes that into his version of funky dub reggae love music, incorporating melodica, guitar, and even harmonica solos into original songs.

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday night's show featured many songs from their recent album "Dub Creation."

"In 1989 when I saw Jah Shaka Soundsytem in England, that really changed my mind," Sirus B said. "That's what really turned me on."

Music from the Sirus B Posse can be found on Youtube.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.