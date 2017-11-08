Silver Springs students get a taste of home cookin’

Students at Silver Springs Alternative/Continuation High School learned first-hand last week that making and eating healthy meals can be fun as well as tasty.

SSHS students were treated by Sierra Harvest volunteers to organic, homemade potato latkes. Students helped grate and strain purple potatoes, which were then mixed into a delicious concoction used to create the latkes.

The meal received rave reviews from students, most of whom had never heard of latkes, let alone tasted healthy, organic versions of the dish.

"The food was fantastic," said Dallas Weaver, a junior.

Asked what he'd learned during the cooking demonstration, junior Gabe Myers said, "I learned there are more than 5,000 types of potatoes. I also learned that eating healthy helps your body."

Junior Jesse Fierro agreed. "The latkes were healthy and good," he said.

Sierra Harvest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, inspiring and connecting Nevada County families to fresh, local, seasonal food. Zak Starr and another Sierra Harvest volunteer, Jason Bretz, served dozens of latkes to the SSHS students.

"It's important to know what you're eating and be aware of where your food comes from," said Starr. "It's a key step to a healthy lifestyle. I love to share how amazing it can be to cook with whole foods and to speak about the importance of eating local, seasonal produce."

Miriam Limov, Sierra Harvest Engagement Manager, acknowledged that teenagers don't always have the option to choose healthy, seasonal and organic options since they generally aren't the shoppers of the family.

"Maybe the impact isn't right now, but they may be inspired in the future to get creative with their cooking and choose local produce when possible," Limov said.

Principal Marty Mathiesen declared the "on-campus field trip" a success.

"It's another example of how our school partners with the community to introduce our students to new, healthy experiences," said Mathiesen.