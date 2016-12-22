Silver Springs student paints the town red (and green) | TheUnion.com

Marty Mathieson is always looking for ways to get his students engaged in the community.

The Silver Springs High School principal, who oversees about 150 continuation students, considers himself a surrogate father to all his kids. He takes them on field trips, baseball games, and he’s even gotten some of them weekend jobs at Sugar Bowl. He mandates each student enroll in Sierra College before graduating Silver Springs, and school representatives walk each one through the process. He does anything he can to help them transition after high school.

He’s always looking for new ways to get them involved, and one way presented itself recently when Mike Bratton’s State Farm needed its windows painted to represent the holiday spirit.

Enter Sorren Wilkison, a senior at Silver Springs who has shown a gift for art.

Wilkison has no plans to continue his work in window art as a profession, but it was a rewarding way to build self esteem and earn a few bucks, and something he said he’d consider doing again part time in the future.

“It does feel pretty good, driving by and seeing the work I did,” Wilkison said. “It was nice to make a little money out of it.”

Mathieson said because of the stigma of a continuation school, some don’t look to his students as kids who can provide valuable services in a professional way. Nothing, he said, could be further from the truth.

“We have artists, some really talented kids, who can go out and do something cheap,” Mathieson said. “It’s just good to get our kids out and get some experience. They’d probably do it for free. Mike (Bratton) jumped right on it, so I brought out one of my best artists.”

Bratton, who employs Mathieson’s wife Kathi, often reaches out to Mathieson to use Silver Springs students for various odd jobs.

“It was a very nice surprise to have a high school kid do that,” Bratton said. “He did quality work. I’ve been in this location for 20 years, and I’ve had someone who’s a professional painter do windows and she does a magnificent job, but she called me this year and told me she couldn’t do it.

“I was looking around, and Kathi said, ‘Maybe one of the students at the high school can do it.’ So I said great.”

The project created a sense of purpose for Wilkison, who’s getting his life on track for what he hopes is a career in graphic design.

“He lives out in Washington, and he’s had attendance problems for the longest time,” Mathieson said. “He had to hitchhike to school because the bus service doesn’t go all the way out there. But he’s made a better effort, he’s getting ready to graduate. He’s really on top of things. ”

Mathieson’s only regret is he didn’t think of starting a window painting program sooner. He said it’s a great option for kids to get out into the community with a sense of purpose and earn some money.

But he considers Wilkison’s work the start of something bigger.

“Next year we’ll get out there more,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity. I just think the community’s been great about our school and our kids. We’ve changed the image of the school in the community.”

To contact Staff Writer Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.