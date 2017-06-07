Silver Springs High School graduation in Grass Valley moved indoors | TheUnion.com

Silver Springs High School graduation in Grass Valley moved indoors
June 7, 2017
Due to potential inclement weather expected Thursday, Silver Springs High School's graduation ceremony has been moved from the baseball field to the indoor gymnasium.
The ceremony will take place at the same scheduled time of 6:30 p.m.
"After looking at the weather report for Thursday, we decided to move the ceremony indoors," explained Silver Springs High School Principal Marty Mathiesen. "Now, no matter what the weather, we can focus on the dignity of the ceremony and ensuring our graduates and their families are comfortable."
The high school will honor 45 graduates at Thursday night's ceremony. Mathiesen will address the crowd, as will two student speakers.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley woman stuck in Hawaii after spinal injury
- Highway 49 wreck sends 3 to trauma centers, snarls traffic for hours (VIDEO)
- Helping Paige: Family of 14-year-old Nevada City girl in need of funds for their daughter’s spinal surgery
- Probes continue into mysterious marijuana grows in Yuba County
- 3 people involved in Highway 49 wreck expected to survive, CHP says
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County wreck: Both lanes reopened on Highway 49 (VIDEO)
- Grass Valley woman stuck in Hawaii after spinal injury
- Highway 49 wreck sends 3 to trauma centers, snarls traffic for hours (VIDEO)
- Helping Paige: Family of 14-year-old Nevada City girl in need of funds for their daughter’s spinal surgery
- Probes continue into mysterious marijuana grows in Yuba County