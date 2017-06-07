Silver Springs High School graduation in Grass Valley moved indoors | TheUnion.com

Due to potential inclement weather expected Thursday, Silver Springs High School's graduation ceremony has been moved from the baseball field to the indoor gymnasium.

The ceremony will take place at the same scheduled time of 6:30 p.m.

"After looking at the weather report for Thursday, we decided to move the ceremony indoors," explained Silver Springs High School Principal Marty Mathiesen. "Now, no matter what the weather, we can focus on the dignity of the ceremony and ensuring our graduates and their families are comfortable."

The high school will honor 45 graduates at Thursday night's ceremony. Mathiesen will address the crowd, as will two student speakers.