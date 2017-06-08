Silver Springs celebrates its departing seniors with diplomas | TheUnion.com

Silver Springs High School graduated 45 seniors Thursday night,

Among those donning cap and gown were Deanna Estrada and Jesus Lopez, a pair of speakers who shared their speeches with The Union (See this story at TheUnion.com for the full text of the speeches and a photo gallery from the ceremony).

Deanna Estrada

"High school has been a windy road for me. I have had many struggles and have been forced to change schools, which made high school difficult for me. When I was a freshman, I started going to Bear River High School. I was not doing very well because of things going on at home.

"From those difficult situations, I was placed into a foster home in Marysville, California. I then had to attend Marysville High School. I didn't want to go to school, so I would just leave school. After a couple of weeks of being stubborn, I started to go. Once I actually started going to school, I did pretty well. I then went to Marysville High School for the rest of my freshman year until the middle of my sophomore year. I met a lot of amazing people that I care deeply about while I was in Marysville.

"I then got placed back with my family and started going to Nevada Union High School. I did well at that school. But during my sophomore year, I had met my daughter's father, and I ended up getting pregnant with my daughter, Kambree. Once I had my daughter, I was taking care of my baby alone and that made things very difficult. My dad and grandparents helped me, but other than that, it was so difficult. I stayed on home studies, but never did any schoolwork. It got too difficult for me to juggle both things. Once they noticed I was falling behind, they told me about Silver Springs High School. They told me that they have a daycare center for infants and toddlers.

"I was not sure how to feel about leaving my daughter there while I went to school. Even though the daycare center was on the school campus, I was still very skeptical about it all. Once I decided I really needed to go back to school, I went. I was a little nervous. I knew a couple people, but not that many. I went and made tons of new friends in my classes and at lunch. I met some other teenagers that were also moms, who I have a lot in common with. Being a teen mom is very difficult, especially when it comes to still being in high school and raising a baby alone. I was doing so amazingly at Silver Springs and I am so happy to be here and I was able to graduate a little early."

"Thanks to Silver Springs, I've had experiences I never would have had before like going sailing on the San Francisco Bay. That was an experience I will never forget. Being able to sail and learn how to do things on the boat was very fascinating. Another amazing field trip that I enjoyed was going to Squaw Valley and going snowboarding. I had never been snowboarding before. I had so much fun with my classmates. All of us got our private lessons, and although we were falling down and not being able to get up, we all ended up loving this experience. We all eventually got better and could "kind of" snowboard.

"I would never have these experiences without coming to Silver Springs. No other school is as amazing as Silver Springs, in my opinion. I'm so grateful to have such an amazing principal and staff. Thank you Marty for all that you do for your kids here at your school. We really appreciate you pushing us to get our education and then rewarding us with those field trips!"

Jesus Lopez

"Good Eevening Ladies and Gentlemen. My name is Jesus Lopez! Thank you all for coming! Can we have another round of applause for the class of 2017?

"It feels great being able to accomplish such a task. I feel privileged being able obtain my diploma here at Silver Springs High School. All my time and effort have definitely paid off and will continue to pay off in the long run.

"There were plenty of times when I wanted to give up, but I chose not to. 'My ambition is handicapped by my laziness' truthfully quotes Charles Bukowski. I stopped trying. I stopped coming to school. Why? Because I told myself 'tomorrow.' Tomorrow came and I would say the same thing over and over again.

"And one day I came to school, and a teacher of mine commented to me: 'Chino, are you going to graduate?' Something so simple, yet so deep. It hit me for a couple of days and I thought, 'What are you going to do if you don't graduate?' I also began to think of my future and how it can affect me. So I started coming to school and did everything I could in my power to do my work.

"I started reading, writing and listening, and asking questions until I accomplished all my work to graduate. That's how I am here today giving this speech. The key is to always keep your eye on the prize and don't look away. We all want and need something. Some just want things more than others. Those who want more are probably planners who follow through with the plan and the others are probably the ones who always make plans and never follow through.

"We all need motivation; it's human nature. But nothing is a 'for sure' thing in this life so we all have to take risks. How can anyone improve from never making mistakes or taking the risk?

"One of my favorite motivational speakers said, 'You have to want it as bad as you want to breathe.' If you want something a little bit, you won't have it. You want something to be yours and I guarantee you'll find a way. Excuses will always be our biggest enemy. So we have to stop finding them and start taking action. Nothing is impossible in this life. Anything is possible as long as you put your mind to it. And that's how I got my diploma.

"I want to thank my Principal Marty M. for making this school a good learning environment yet a fun one. He managed to make our high school experiences great. He arranged field trips, such as Squaw Valley, A's, Giants, and Kings games. The list goes on and on.

"I also want to thank the teachers, Good, Haas, Wagner and office ladies Karen and Heather. They always told me to get to school. They still showed they cared for me and that was enough for me to go back to school and finish.

"I did this for myself, and my siblings to show them that we can accomplish anything. I love you guys. Last but not least, I want to thank everyone else who made this possible. Thank you!"