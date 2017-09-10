Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Sept. 10-16, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures for bridge work for the county roadway under the bridge.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one-way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Recommended Stories For You

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit for Hwy 20: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure around the clock to 6 a.m. Sunday for sewer work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit to Hwy 20: Motorists can expect full off-ramp closure from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday for sewer work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (SR 49/20): Motorists can expect right shoulder and intermittent right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County Line to Howard Creek: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for paving operations.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Park overcrossing and the I-80/89 separator: Motorists can expect intermittent full EB and WB ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Tuesday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Nevada County line to Hwy 20 junction/Yuba Gap: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday (Eastbound) and Tuesday – Wednesday (Westbound) for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Donner Pass Inspection facility: Motorists can expect alternating lane, ramp, and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Union Mills Bridge overhead to the Donner Pass Inspection facility: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Nevada County line to Carpenter Flat undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) Nevada County line to Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Secret Town overcrossing to Long Ravine Bridge: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. through 10 a.m. Monday night to Friday morning for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Sierra/Nevada Counties) from Nevada state line to Farad undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from Hinton undercrossing to Floriston exit: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from the South Yuba River to Castle Peak: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 5 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Kingvale undercrossing to Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect long-term, overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day Monday through Friday for pavement repair.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Sierra County line to Old Truckee Road south: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Truckee River Bridge to Granite Flat Camp south: Motorists can expect around the clock one way traffic controls and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to midnight Friday for paving operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Junction Hwy 49 (Sattley) to Plumas County line: Motorists can expect overnight one way traffic controls from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for grinding operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Old Truckee Road to Old Truckee Road south: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail work.

State Route 267 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Brockway Summit to National Avenue: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Martis Creek Culvert to Ranger Station Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for tree work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Martis Creek Culvert to Northstar Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent closures of lanes and shoulders from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to assist county paving operations.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.