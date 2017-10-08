Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Oct. 8-14, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Slacks Ravine: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Monday to midnight Friday for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Broad Street overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight, intermittent one way traffic controls from beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday night through 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Omega Rest Area to Washington Rd: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from end of North Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba County line: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for striping operations.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights for striping operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for paving operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Gold Lake Rd/Greene Rd.: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from South Yuba River to Placer County Line: Motorists can expect alternating right and left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) Hwy 89 South/I-80 to Vista Point: Motorists can expect alternating #1, #2, #3 lane closures 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for rumble strip installation.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) Hwy 89 South/I-80 to Vista Point: Motorists can expect left lane closure 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Agricultural Inspection Station: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Sierra/Nevada Counties) from Nevada State line to Farad: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for fence work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Nevada County line to Kingvale undercrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Auburn/Riverside overcrossing: Motorists can expect partial ramp closure from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Secret Town overcrossing (Magra & Alpine) to Long Ravine bridge: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Friday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from just west of Alta to Gold Run overcrosing: Motorists can expect left lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for crack seal operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Long Ravine undercrossing to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra & Alpine): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday night through 9 a.m. Friday morning for paving operations.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Sagehen Creek to Sagehen Creek Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.