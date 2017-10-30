Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Dow Road/Stonehill Drive to Sun Ridge Court: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for landscape work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Gold Lake Road/Greene Rd.: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) from CA Agricultural Inspection Station to I-80/SR89 junction: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for AC paving operations.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) from Donner Lake undercrossing to WB Donner Summit Rest Area: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Placer County) from Blue Canyon Road undercrossing to just east of Drum Forebay: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance operations.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Placer County) from Kingvale undercrossing to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for paving operations.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Placer County) from Kingvale undercrossing to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday for paving operations.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine bridge to Secret Town overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday morning and 8 p.m. Thursday night through 9 a.m. Friday morning for drainage work.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Placer County) from EB off-ramp to Laing Road to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect left lane, shoulder and median closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for maintenance operations.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Placer County) from Secret Town overcrossing to Long Ravine bridge: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for drainage work.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Prosser Dam Rd/Alder Rd. to Webber Lk/Cottonseed Creek Road: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday for snow pole installation.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.