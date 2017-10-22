Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Oct. 22-28, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through October for pavement rehabilitation and striping operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion. Upcoming work to set bridge girders will require overnight full roadway closures currently scheduled from 6 p.m. Tuesday October 24 to 6 a.m. Wednesday October 25 and 6 p.m. Thursday October 26 to 6 a.m. Friday October 27.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Slacks Ravine: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Monday to midnight Friday for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Broad Street overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight, intermittent one way traffic controls from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Saturday morning for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the South Fork Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Sunday to midnight Friday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for landscape work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for paving operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect overnight intermittent one way traffic controls 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday morning for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Baxter overcrossing to Drum Forebay: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night through Saturday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine undercrossing to Hwy 174 exit: Motorists can expect overnight right lane closures from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night through Saturday morning for electrical work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above.

Lanes are numbered from the center divider (#1) to the shoulder (#2, 3, 4, etc.). Unexpected schedule changes may occur.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.