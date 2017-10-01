Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Oct. 1-7, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures on the county roadway under the bridge for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one way traffic controls around the clock through Dec. 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Slacks Ravine: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Monday to midnight Friday for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Broad Street overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight, intermittent one way traffic controls from beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday night through 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Hwy 49: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday night through Friday morning for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from end of North Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba County line: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for striping operations.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at and near the South Fork Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock one way traffic controls from 12:01 a.m. Monday to midnight Friday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for paving operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect overnight intermittent one way traffic controls 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday morning for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba County line to Wild Plum Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Chain on Area to Baxter overcrossing WB and Kearsarge Mill Road EB: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail overcrossing: Motorists can expect overnight left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for striping operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) on ramp from Central Truckee: Motorists can expect full closure of the WB on ramp to I-80 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for striping operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Hwy 89 South interchange: Motorists can expect around the clock full ramp closures from 5 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for paving and striping operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Sierra/Nevada Counties) from Nevada State line to Farad: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Long Ravine undercrossing to Route 174/I-80 separator: Motorists can expect overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at multiple locations from Sierra College Blvd. to Weimar/Heather Glen: Motorists can expect overnight intermittent right lane and shoulder closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Friday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from the Secret Town overcrossing (Magra & Alpine) to Long Ravine bridge: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. through 10 a.m. Monday through Friday morning for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from East Auburn overhead to Nevada Street overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for maintenance operation.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the I-80/Hwy 49 separator: Motorists can expect full I-80 on ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for sign work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from the beginning of the chain on area to the Gold Run overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for crack seal operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the EB off ramp to Laing Road to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect alternating lane, median and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for crack seal work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Long Ravine undercrossing to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra & Alpine): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through 9 a.m. Friday morning for paving operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Long Ravine undercrossing to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra & Alpine): Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for paving operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from the Long Ravine undercrossing to Secret Town overcrossing (Magra & Alpine): Motorists can expect overnight right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday night through 9 a.m. Friday morning for paving operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from I-80/Hwy 193 separator to Halborn undercrossing (Werner Rd): Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Truckee River Bridge to Donner Pass Road: Motorists can expect around the clock one way traffic controls and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to midnight Friday for paving operations.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra Counties) from Sagehen Creek to Sagehen Creek Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for drainage work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Webber Lake/Cottonwood Creek Road to Willow Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sierraville/Hwy 49 junction to Old Truckee Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for lane shoulder and auxiliary lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Rainbow Valley Lane: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Brockway Summit to National Avenue: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for guardrail repair.