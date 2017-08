Sierra roadwork schedule for August 21-26, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around the clock alternating lane closures for bridge work.

State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one-way traffic controls around the clock for slipout repair work.

Interstate 80 — Westbound Slides (Nevada County) and risk of slides, from stateline to Hirschdale Road.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) k-rail has been placed to protect the right shoulder from post mile 25.5 to 26.0 for slide removal activities.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Road interchange: Motorists can expect detours due to a full roadway closure under the I-80 overcrossings until September 1 for bridge painting.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 14 to August 31 for pavement work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one-way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Placer/Nevada County) from the Nevada County line to the Highway 20/I-80 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency repair work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Slacks Ravine: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls around the clock Monday through Friday for bridge work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Pleasant Valley Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Broad Street overcrossing: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night through Saturday morning for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the South Fork Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls around the clock 12:01 a.m. Monday through midnight Friday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Oak Valley Road to Gold Lake/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) at Chain on area to WB Donner Pass inspection facility (CHP scales): Motorists can expect #2 of 2 lanes closed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday-Monday and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Placer County) from the Baxter overcrossing to Crystal Springs Overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 — Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail to Vista Point: Motorists can expect #2 of 2 lanes closed 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday-Monday and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Placer County) at the Atlantic Street overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure (detour Douglas off ramp to Douglas on ramp) from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and partial ramp closure (#3 lane) from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday for light pole repair.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Placer County) from Laing Road to Crystal Lake Road: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder/median closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Placer County) from Kingvale undercrossing to Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for ditch cleaning.

Interstate 80 — Eastbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay to Blue Canyon Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder/median closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for shoulder work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sattley to the Plumas County line: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Silver Creek Campground to West River Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at the Truckee River Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 10 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sage Hen Road to Old Truckee Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 193 — Eastbound (Placer County) from Rainbow Valley Lane to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rainbow Valley Lane: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Auburn Ravine to Rainbow Valley Lane: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for tree work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/