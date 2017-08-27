Sierra Roadwork Schedule, Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2017

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork continues for a $50.6 million project to construct 3 miles of additional truck climbing lane and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax, including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect around the clock alternating lane closures for bridge work for the county roadway under the bridge.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Road interchange: Motorists can expect detours due to a full roadway closure under the I-80 overcrossings until Friday September 1 for bridge painting.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at the Soda Springs overcrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 14 to August 31 for pavement work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from north Sidehill Viaduct to Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect alternating lane closures and one way traffic controls from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday until October for pavement rehabilitation operations.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at Vista Point: Motorists can expect long term one-way traffic controls around the clock through December 31 for emergency work to repair roadway erosion. (This will remain in place over the Labor Day weekend)

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Wolf/Combie Roads to Alta Sierra: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit for Hwy 20: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure around the clock until 5 p.m. Aug. 30 for sewer work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at the SB Hwy 49 exit to Hwy 20: Motorists can expect full off-ramp closure from 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 26 and 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Monday and Monday-Tuesday for sewer work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (SR 49/20): Motorists can expect right shoulder and intermittent right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Slate Range Road to Gold Lake/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Little Valley Outpost to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday forAC paving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from just south of the New Airport Road to Education Street: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from JSO New Airport Rd to Education Street: Motorists can expect nightly right lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 – Northbound (Placer County) from Edgewood Drive to Luther Road: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for maintenance operation.

State Route 49 – Southbound (Placer County) from Palm Avenue to Nevada Street/Margurit Mine: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance operation.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at Chain on area to WB Donner Pass inspection facility (CHP scales): Motorists can expect #2 of 2 lanes closed from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday-Monday and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Prosser Village/Overland Trail to Vista Point: Motorists can expect #2 of 2 lanes closed from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday-Monday and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning for grinding operations.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Kearsarge Mill Road to Nyack: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday forshoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from end of chain control area just before Cisco Grove to Cisco overcrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday and through 6 a.m. Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) at Blue Canyon Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday and through 6 a.m. Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer County) from Laing Road to Nevada County line: Motorists can expect left lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Nevada County) from the Farad undercrossing to the Nevada State line: Motorists can expect right lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 – Eastbound (Placer/Nevada County) from Kingvale undercrossing to Castle Peak undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday fordrainage work.

State Route 89 (Nevada/Sierra County) from Sierra County line to Old Truckee Road south: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for tree work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Squaw Creek: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday-Tuesday and Tuesday-Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sierra County line to Upper Little Truckee: Motorists can expect alternating one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for crack seal operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Hwy 49 junction (Sattley) to Plumas County line: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for paving operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at the Truckee River Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday-Tuesday and Tuesday-Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (PlacerCounty) from Pole Creek Road to Montreal Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday forditch cleaning.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Clark Tunnel Road & Dutch Court to Gold Hill Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for tree work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Summer Star/Armes Lane to Main Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday for tree work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Northstar Drive to Brockway Summit: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.