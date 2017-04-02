Sierra roadwork schedule (April 3-8) | TheUnion.com

Sierra roadwork schedule for April 3-8:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Long Ravine underpass to .2 miles east of Magra Road overcrossing: Roadwork begins for the 2.5 year, $50.6 million project to construct at 3 miles of additional 'truck climbing lane' and other improvements to primarily eastbound I-80 east of Colfax including widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Cape Horn Undercrossing Bridge: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for around-the-clock alternating lane closures from June 20 throughout the winter for bridge work.

Interstate 80/State Route 20 (Placer & Nevada Counties) from Magra to Kingvale (I-80) and Yuba Pass (I-80/Hwy 20 interchange) to Willow Valley on SR 20: Governor's drought-related state of emergency declaration includes removal of dying, dead and hazardous trees damaged by bark beetle infestations and other drought-related causes. The projects will improve motorist safety, as well as reduce fuel for potential fires.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Lone Grave to Nevada Street: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls with a pilot car from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) from Drum Forebay overcrossing to Baxter overcrossing: A large mudslide in the area has been temporarily stabilized and slide removal/remediation activities will continue throughout the spring.

A long-term right shoulder closure will be in effect until April 30.

State Route 49 Slides/Slipouts (Nevada/Sierra Counties) at South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber and Yuba/Sierra County line to Brandy City Road which will require remediation throughout the spring:

State Route 49 – Northbound (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba/Sierra County line: Motorists can expect signalized one way traffic controls around the clock for slipout remediation activities.

State Route 49 (Nevada/Yuba County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect signalized/flagger one way traffic controls around the clock for slide removal activities.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Gold Lake/Greene Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls at various locations from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Placer County) at the Nevada Street Overcrossing: Motorists can expect right shoulder closure on the local street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from the Floriston on-ramp to Hinton Road undercrossing: Motorists can expect right lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) from Fibreboard undercrossing to Donner Park overcrossing: Motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for pavement repair operations.

Interstate 80 – Westbound (Nevada County) at 80/267/89 junction and the West Truckee undercrossing: Motorists can expect full ramp closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for pavement repair operations.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Webber Lake/Cottonwood Creek Road to Wilson Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls with a pilot car from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for pavement repair operations.

State Route 174 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from I-80/State Route 174 Junction to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one way traffic controls for right lane closures as well as ongoing shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for slide removal work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Gold Hill Road to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect one way traffic controls for right lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans "QuickMap" website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/