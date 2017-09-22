Sierra Nevada snow causes huge, fatal crash
September 22, 2017
Snow fell in the Sierra Nevada on the last day of summer, giving the towering mountain range shared by California and Nevada a wintry look in September and making travel hazardous.
Sixteen vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 as snow and hail fell Thursday, killing a man driving a pickup and causing minor injuries to a few other people, said California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave.
Snow dusted peaks in Yosemite National Park and temporarily closed Tioga Pass road, the soaring eastern entry to the park that typically doesn't become impassable until mid-November.
