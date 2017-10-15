Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Red Rose Society celebrates 15 years

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation's premiere donor recognition program, the Red Rose Society, celebrated its 15-year anniversary on Oct. 5 at the hospital, according to a release.

Red Rose Society members were invited to a special reception followed by a presentation by Hospital CEO Katherine A. Medeiros. The group toasted the program's success over the years, including its growth from about 30 members in 2002 to 270 individuals, couples and businesses today.

The Red Rose Society was first conceived as a means to recognize dedicated donors who contribute $1,000 or more a year to foundation projects and programs.

According to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker, there are many Red Rose donors who have consistently donated and some that have given the full 15 years.

"We are so grateful to our Red Rose Society supporters for their transformational gifts over the years," Parker said. "Together they have donated over $7 million dollars which has impacted lives in literally every corner of our hospital."

Thanks to ongoing support from Red Rose donors, the foundation has provided philanthropic support to programs and projects such as: construction of the hospital's Diagnostic Imaging Center; the purchase of life-saving ambulances, initial funding to start the primary stroke center; education and outreach via the Alzheimer's Outreach program; purchase of advanced technologies for the Cancer Center such as the new Linear Accelerator; and more.

For more information on the Red Rose Society and how to get involved, call 530-477- 9700 or go to supportsierranevada.org

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation