Sierra College hosts second annual Sierra Writers conference | TheUnion.com

Speakers

Saturday workshop author/instructors are organized by track and session time.

Keynote: Molly Fisk: Poet, radio commentator, life coach, writing teacher, painter of barns and mason jars full of water … in general, a most extraordinary stimulator of creativity.

Theory/Info: Craft and Inspiration – how to, with details and examples.

Jordan Fisher Smith: Finding the Power in Your Nonfiction Story, Session 1, 10:50 – 11:50

Chris Olander: The Love Poem, Session 2, 1:10 – 2:10

C.S. Lakin: How Fiction Writers Can Effectively Show Emotion in Their Scenes, Session 3, 2:30 – 3:30

Theory/Info: Marketing and Publishing – how to, with details and examples.

Catharine Bramkamp: A Million Other Voices – Social Media: How to Start, How to Stay, How to Conquer. Session 1, 10:50 – 11:50

Judie Rae: Build Your Author Platform and Market Articles, Essays, and Poetry. Session, 2, 1:10 – 2:10

Mark Wiederanders: Finding Subjects to Write about That up the Odds of Publication, Session 3, 2:30 – 3:30