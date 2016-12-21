Sierra College hosts second annual Sierra Writers conference | TheUnion.com

Sierra College hosts second annual Sierra Writers conference
December 21, 2016
Speakers
Saturday workshop author/instructors are organized by track and session time.
Keynote: Molly Fisk: Poet, radio commentator, life coach, writing teacher, painter of barns and mason jars full of water … in general, a most extraordinary stimulator of creativity.
Theory/Info: Craft and Inspiration – how to, with details and examples.
Jordan Fisher Smith: Finding the Power in Your Nonfiction Story, Session 1, 10:50 – 11:50
Chris Olander: The Love Poem, Session 2, 1:10 – 2:10
C.S. Lakin: How Fiction Writers Can Effectively Show Emotion in Their Scenes, Session 3, 2:30 – 3:30
Theory/Info: Marketing and Publishing – how to, with details and examples.
Catharine Bramkamp: A Million Other Voices – Social Media: How to Start, How to Stay, How to Conquer. Session 1, 10:50 – 11:50
Judie Rae: Build Your Author Platform and Market Articles, Essays, and Poetry. Session, 2, 1:10 – 2:10
Mark Wiederanders: Finding Subjects to Write about That up the Odds of Publication, Session 3, 2:30 – 3:30
Sierra College, in conjunction with Sierra Writers, will host a full-day writers conference from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 21, at the Grass Valley campus.
The first Sierra Writers Conference was a half day and attended by more than 100 local writers in January. This year the conference will expand to a full day with four learning tracks, a keynote kickoff and a panel of experts answering questions at the end of the day.
As a just-for-fun activity, there is a First Sentence Contest with five winners receiving autographed books from authors in attendance. An optional Critique Fest will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 to allow attendees to receive feedback on their work from peers and a published professional as well as learning how to give and receive feedback.
Sierra Writers — writers helping each other — supports writers of all genres in Nevada County. Organized in 1982, we continue to offer a variety of prominent speakers and open reads. Members are encouraged to participate in fiction and non-fiction critique groups. For more information, contact Lynette Vrooman at lvrooman@sierracollege.edu.
