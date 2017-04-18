Sierra College hosts Earth Day festival on Nevada County campus | TheUnion.com

Sierra College hosts Earth Day festival on Nevada County campus
April 18, 2017
Sierra College will celebrate Earth Day with a festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday on its Nevada County campus.
Environmental, peace and social justice groups from the community groups will have booths on site. There will be demonstrations, presentations, artwork, posters and live music with Justice 4 the Peace band.
Also there will be presentations and activities by student clubs, organizations and classes. Earth-friendly products, T-shirts with original artwork by Joe Medeiros, T-shirts from NCC Environmentally Concerned Organization of Students, food, and other items for sale.
A plant sale, including flowers, herbs and vegetables for gardening, will be offered. Friends of the Library will host a book sale.
Admission free, but parking is $3.
