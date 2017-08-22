Sierra BrewFest returns to Nevada County fairgrounds for 28th year
August 22, 2017
Know & Go
What: 28th Annual Sierra BrewFest
When: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nevada County Fairgrounds
Benefit: Music in the Mountains
Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the gate, $10 for non-tasters, 17-and-under are free. Tickets available at musicinthemountains.org or call 530-265-6124.
Participating breweries (As of Wednesday):
Anderson Valley Brewing Company
Auburn Alehouse
Common Cider
Crispin Cider Company
Crooked Lanes Brewery
Feather Falls Brewing Company
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
Guinness
High Water Brewing
Hofbrau
Hoppy Brewing Company
Kona Brewing Company
Knee Deep Brewing Company
Lagunitas Brewing Company
Lost Coast Brewery
Nectar Creek
Oak Park Brewing Company
ol’ Republic Brewery
Out of Bounds Brewing Company
Revision Brewing Company
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
Shipyard Brewing
Stiegl
Sudwerks Brewing
Tap It Brewing Company
Three Forks Bakery and Brewery
Twelve Rounds Brewing
In 1989, Music in the Mountains decided to hold a fundraiser showing off craft beers. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico anchored the event and hasn't missed a single event since.
What started as a small event in a warehouse in Nevada City, the Sierra BrewFest has grown over the past 28 years to take up a chunk of the Nevada County Fairgrounds and attract 2,000 or more every summer. This year's event will feature more than 50 hand-crafted brews and ciders from 27 different microbreweries — and that number may grow before Saturday.
The event, scheduled for 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, will feature western Nevada County favorites Three Forks Bakery and Brewery, ol' Republic and even Grass Valley Brewing Company, which hasn't opened yet but will feature a couple brews in advance of a downtown location opening up.
The Auburn Alehouse and Knee Deep Brewing along with Crooked Lane are all planning to make the trip north from Auburn, and Crispin Cider from Colfax will also join in. Ales, lagers, stouts, porters, pale ales, ciders and more will be available.
Back for its fourth season will be the Bag-O (cornhole) tournament, which is free to enter and features a prize of tickets to next year's event. Food from food trucks and local restaurants will also be available.
Playing during the event will be BOOMER, playing classic, familiar songs from rock to R&B to soul.
Ross Maak is the city editor at The Union. He can be reached at rmaak@theunion.com or 530-477-4229.
