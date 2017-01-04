Shirl Mendonca: Looking forward to a happy new year from Lake Wildwood | TheUnion.com

Happy New Year!

As you are cleaning up after Christmas, don’t forget that Boy Scout Troop 807 will once again be collecting Christmas trees on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Leave your trees at the curb the night before and they will be picked up by the scouts who will take them to bins on Lake Wildwood Drive. From there, Waste Management takes them to Lake Englebright where the LWW Fishing and Hunting Club works with the Army Corps of Engineers to create “fish motels.” Those will be submerged into the lake providing refuge for the bass and trout.

The scouts have been providing this service for LWW since 1982 and the donations received help to send the boys to summer camp. There is no need to leave a donation envelope outside on the tree; the boys will knock on your door when they pick up the tree or leave behind a donation envelope if you are out.

If you have a really large tree and want to have some fun with your children, consider saving some of the larger branches to make a bird Teepee. Use 3, 4-foot branches that fell during the recent rainstorm as the frame and cover it with the pine or fir branches. Have the kids toss bird seed inside the Teepee throughout the winter and your back yard birds will stick around and reward you with lots of happy racket come spring.

Town Hall

The Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off 2017 with the 9th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Jan. 17 in the community room of the Penn Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church (across from the PV Post Office). Doors open at 6 p.m. for light refreshments while mingling with neighbors and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. This is the place to get up to speed on what is going on in Penn Valley and key projects for 2017.

Mike Mastrodonato, President of the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. The format will include presentations from a panel of community leaders and time allowed for questions and answers at the end.

Hank Weston, District 4 County Supervisor, will be the keynote speaker and will update us on Nevada County activities and policy issues affecting Penn Valley. Other speakers on the panel include Nick Wilcox, NID Division V Director and 2017 NID Board President, who will give us an update on PV water projects and the Centennial Reservoir Project.

Doug Moon, the Save our Bridge Campaign Committee Chair, will provide an update on the bridge restoration project at Bridgeport, and Mike Rodriguez, President of the LWW Association, will provide an update on activities within the LWW community.

