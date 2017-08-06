Shirl Mendonca: Large turnout for annual Lake Wildwood picnic | TheUnion.com

Evidenced by the large crowd, the Lake Wildwood Annual Picnic/Meeting July 29 at Commodore Park was a big success.

Was it the free burgers, hot dogs and beer, the Lazy Dog Ice Cream, the art exhibit, the club booths educating and recruiting new members, or the public acknowledgment of people key to our community's success?

My guess is it was all of the above, because the triple digit weather did not seem to damper any spirits.

Prior to the actual meeting, The Wildwood Art and Photography Club sponsored their annual showing of fine art, photography, and 3-D artwork (ceramic, sculpture, etc.). This year, 26 club members displayed a total of 65 pieces while folks wandered throughout the venue to vote for their favorites. First-, second-, and third-place ribbons for the People's Choice Award went to the following artists, respectively: Original/Fine Art Award to Bob Keck, Marian Jones, and Warren Clark; Photography Awards to Ron Ritcher, Christine Lisle, and Sylvia Wright; 3-D Art Awards to Tricia Burbank and Suanne Muehlner.

Thank you to outgoing Lake Wildwood Board President Mike Rodriguez, and board member Chuck Murphy.

Officers elected by the board include Jack Valentine as president, Nita Edwards as vice president, and Bambi Flanigan as secretary. Bob Anderson remains the treasurer.

Thank you to all seven candidates who had the interest and took the time to run for the two open spots on the Board of Directors. Our two new board members are Danny Gentile and Cyndi Price. Danny has lived in Lake Wildwood for 27 years, has served on committees and knows how things are done here and even spent a few years managing the old clubhouse. At the top of Danny's list of areas for improvement is transparency; for example, he would like to see an all-inclusive breakdown of what was spent to get us into the new clubhouse.

Cyndi is currently chair of the Public Works Committee, has both a civil engineering degree and a law degree and lots of experience with controlling budgets; she believes that we should cut nonessential spending vs. raising assessments or, said differently, don't spend what you don't have.

Thank you both for stepping up.

Another highlight of the annual meeting is Citizen of the Year. Nominees included Steve Barry, Bob and Linda Campbell, Caryl Fairfull, Betty Feld, Glenn Martin, and Paula Farrell. All of these nominees have contributed so much to the community. Thank you.

2017 Citizen of the Year is Paula Farrell for her tireless efforts to beautify Lake Wildwood. She was the driving force behind saving and relocating the many large, mature rhododendrons and azaleas leading up to the old clubhouse, establishing the demonstration garden at the community center, and working with Bill Hamilton to beautify the golf course and the parks. Rumor has it that Paula has her own jackhammer to get through our hard clay soil. Paula also serves on the Parks and Rec Committee and helps people upgrade their own gardens. Outside Lake Wildwood, she has spent many years volunteering at the monthly Fireman's Breakfast. Congratulations, Paula.

Caregiver Support Group

There is interest in forming an Alzheimer's/dementia support group for caregivers in Lake Wildwood. While there is one at the hospital, friends have suggested the desire to have one close by.

Having been through this with my own mother, I know that there is a lot of denial in the early days and then situations come up that you are not prepared for. The sooner you can get support and share experiences, the better.

If this is of interest, please send a confidential message to my email below and I will pass your name on.

Got a tip about someone or something in Lake Wildwood or Penn Valley? Contact Shirl Mendonca at shirlmendonca@gv.net.