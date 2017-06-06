Shirl Mendonca: ‘Be the person your dog thinks you are’ | TheUnion.com

That headline is the little bumper sticker attached to the new, green doggy clean up station in Commodore Park and also on Strawberry Circle, Chaparral Circle, and Buckeye Circle … all areas with a lot of dog walkers.

In the interest of helping everyone to be good neighbors, the Lake Wildwood Dog Club raised money for the four stations from dues, donations and the sale of earth-friendly doggy clean-up bags. Now it is up to the dog walkers to do the rest.

The Dog Club started in October 2014 with the goal of promoting dog safety, citizenship and sanitation. In addition to raising money for the new clean-up stations, the 93-member group has also donated a large supply of bags and trash can liners to keep this program going. A big thank you to Andrew Stedman, director of Community Operations, and his crew who will handle waste removal and re-stocking the clean-up bags on a weekly basis.

If you are a dog owner, an easy way to learn more about the club and meet members with their pets is to join a doggie/owner play date held at 10 a.m. every Monday and Thursday morning at the Western Gateway dog park. Or come to the next club meeting at 4 p.m. June 21 in the Marina Rec Room.

Alert! Do you have an AT&T Landline?

In my recent phone bill for my AT&T landline, there was an insert announcing a change to Section 5 of my service agreement.

What was a bit startling was that it said that I only had 30 days to cancel my service or I was agreeing to let AT&T "install new network equipment at (my) premises and (possibly) transfer (my) service to the new equipment …" It went on to say "The network equipment we install at your home may require the use of (my) electrical power for the operation of our facilities."

Normally, I don't even read these inserts, so imagine my surprise. The fact that it is so vague, that it is unclear if the network equipment they might install at my residence has anything to do with my own service, and that no one at AT&T seems to know what this is about, is of concern.

Does this have anything to do with California pending legislation SB649 which would streamline placement of ​5G ​small cell Distributed Antenna System​s​ (DAS) on electric and light poles in front of businesses and residences, which was passed and sent to the Assembly on May 31? Meanwhile cities and counties can presently refuse telecommunications equipment on their own property for any reason including health damage (and Lake Wildwood can refuse it as private property), SB 642 changes the rules of the game by eliminating local control and jurisdiction with regard to antenna ​placement ​throughout the state. Will I see a 5G transmitter right outside my home?

Or is this insert related to the telecom industry's reported efforts to put out 2 million small cell antennas by 2020? Is this smart meter or 5G type equipment? No one seems to have any answers yet this goes into effect on July 1, with no public discussion.

AT&T has been trying to get away from copperline exchange landline service for nearly 10 years. Since landlines normally work during power outages and provide 911 service (not so with VOIP or digital) our alternatives seem limited if this is a plan to migrate us from analog to digital.

Please contact me if you know anything definitive.

