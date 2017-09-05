Shirl Mendonca: Be ready before emergency at Lake Wildwood

Following on the heels of the recent Yosemite Fire and the hurricane in Texas, we see how quickly things can change leading to mass displacement, evacuation and tragedy.

With concern for family members in both places, I immediately felt the importance of advance preparation.

In our Penn Valley community, it is important to register with Code Red, our county communication advisory that will let us know if there is an emergency in our area and provide some direction on how to proceed. The automated message can be delivered to your landline, cell phone, and the name of anyone who may need to check on you if you are ill, disabled, or have special needs.

I have been unable to find any person or organization that keeps a list of persons needing additional help in an emergency, so it will be up to friends and neighbors to help each other. To make sure you receive notifications, please register at the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) website and follow the prompts (see this story at TheUnion.com for a link to the website).

Think of how many times you have heard the safety announcements on the airplanes



— this is the same kind of planning and practice that we need for our own safety at home.

Code Red calls will be activated by either the OES or the Sheriff's Office dispatch team. Each emergency will have an incident commander, which could be a single person overseeing the operation or one person representing a number of different emergency agencies. Once the message does go out, the system can track how many messages are actually received so they can monitor the message effectiveness. Time and staff permitting, the sheriff's office may have time to go door to door in an emergency, but that may not be possible, so it is up to each resident to register with Code Red.

The type of emergency, amount of lead time and information available at the time of the Code Red call are all unknowns, so it is important to do your own planning so you can respond quickly if need be. Think of how many times you have heard the safety announcements on the airplanes — this is the same kind of planning and practice that we need for our own safety at home.

Know ahead of time what important items (medications, money, important papers, backup drive, etc.) you will take if you have only 10 minutes to get out. In a crisis, it is much more effective to operate by rote based on preparation and practice. Also, have a plan for your pets. Unless it is a legitimate service animal, many evacuation centers cannot accommodate family pets. In the event of power outages, know how to manually open and close your garage door, and if there is any possibility you will need to evacuate, have your car in the driveway facing the road and ready to go.

To stay informed, Nevada County is blessed by multiple media organizations to provide information. AtTheUnion.com, you'll find TheUnionNow livestream coverage with a live public safety scanner. YubaNet.com also offers up-to-the minute information through its "Happening Now" feature. KNCO 830-AM radio, KNCO.com, is another good option. If you smell smoke or fire nearby, these sources, and even Lake Wildwood security, are your best options for information. Leave the fire department lines free so they can do their job.

For noncritical emergency questions including traffic, road closures, pet evacuations, shelters, etc., the 211 phone system is a good resource. These lines will be staffed in order to free up 911 lines for critical emergencies. To hear a repeat of the Code Red announcement, call 866-419-5000.

Like knowing where the exits are on an airplane, we should know where the exits are in Lake Wildwood. Just be sure to follow any directions given in the Code Red call or follow those directing traffic — some exits may be padlocked, blocked or otherwise unsafe.

In addition to the Main Gate and the North Gate, there are additional exits on Sun Forest Drive, Fair Oaks and Minnow Way that may (or may not) be in use during an emergency.

The exit on Sun Forest is located between 14393 and 14367 and exits out to Beitler Road, before it becomes an unpaved road out to Bitney Springs. The Fair Oaks exit goes out to the Pleasant Valley School, and the Minnow Way exit is between houses 17678 and 17677 and follows a dirt road to Bosa Drive, then left on Empty Diggins and then right on Rough and Ready Road, which takes you to Rough and Ready Highway. (I have been unable to determine if the locked gates at the Sun Forest and Minnow Way exits are passable and who has the responsibility to keep the access clear.)

Should there be a fire nearby, watch for Lake Wildwood security and/ or sheriff's personnel who will be directing traffic to all open exits. Unless directed to, avoid any other large locked gates in the Lake Wildwood perimeter fencing, as those will most likely be blocked for emergency equipment access.

Got a tip about someone or something in Lake Wildwood or Penn Valley? Contact Shirl Mendonca at shirlmendonca@gv.net.