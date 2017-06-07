Shannan Moon declares for Nevada County sheriff’s race | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon sees a chance to improve her workplace and give back to the community — two reasons she said led her to run for sheriff.

Moon, 48, declared this week for the office that Sheriff Keith Royal has said he'll vacate after serving 20 years.

A 27-year veteran of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Moon said she has intimate knowledge of the office's operations and can implement changes to improve its efficiency.

"There's so much more that we can do," Moon said. "I've always been a change agent. I like looking at process and things we can do differently."

Moon pointed to divisions of her office that handle civil duties and search and rescue — aspects that go beyond the policing actions the public mostly sees.

"Policing is such a small part of what a Sheriff's Office provides," Moon said.

One of the most regulated and inspected portions of her office is the Nevada County Jail itself. When asked why someone should vote for her, Moon noted the immense responsibility that comes with overseeing jails.

"I know this community," Moon said. "I know the intricacies of the Sheriff's Office."

Moon said she wants to be proactive and make her office more efficient when possible.

One addition she wants to make is body cameras, a tool Royal has opted against implementing.

"Any time we're transparent with the public, that's a good thing," Moon said.

According to Moon, the public now records police encounters. Deputy-worn body cameras would ensure an entire encounter is recorded, not just a portion of it.

"To me, it's a simple answer," Moon said. "It truly does help with officer safety. People start to comply when they know they're being recorded."

Pivoting to marijuana, Moon noted the Board of Supervisors' decision to hire an outside consultant and create a citizen's panel to develop recommendations for a permanent grow ordinance. Moon said she wants an ordinance that provides public safety and also takes into account the will of the people.

Moon said one focus of her administration would be her office's response to people with mental illness. She's served as a crisis negotiator, and wants her office and community services to help people through their crises.

"These are the things I want to move forward," she added.

Moon has served in several divisions within the Sheriff's Office. She also was the office's first female sergeant, lieutenant and captain, and was named the 2016 Nevada County Employee of the Year.

Moon is the second person to declare for sheriff. Former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster said in December he would run.

Moon is a lifelong resident of Nevada County. She lives in Grass Valley with her wife Amy and three daughters.

