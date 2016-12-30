Senator Vidak welcomes Senate Fellow Benjamin Granholm | TheUnion.com

SACRAMENTO — Grass Valley’s Benjamin Granholm was chosen as a Senate Fellow for Senator Andy Vidak, R-Hanford.

The Senate Fellows program provides college graduates an opportunity to become full-time Senate staff members in Sacramento for 11 months.

“We are so excited to welcome Ben to Team Vidak,” said Vidak. “Ben’s education in agriculture and rural upbringing strengthen our ability to serve the people of Senate District 14.”

Born and raised in Grass Valley, Granholm was involved with the local 4-H and FFA programs. His passion for the agriculture industry led him to attend California State University, Fresno where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Education with an emphasis in Agriculture Business. Granholm spent a semester in Washington, D.C., working for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council as a public policy intern.

“Attending Fresno State gave me an incredible opportunity to continue learning and developing my passion in the heart of the agriculture industry,” said Granholm. “As a Senate Fellow, the chance to be part of Senator Vidak’s team and work on behalf of the constituents of the Central Valley is a true honor. I can’t wait to gain a deeper understanding of the legislative process and work to improve our great state.”

Granholm also had a small part in the movie “McFarland, USA” which is based on a true story in a town in Senator Vidak’s district according to Vidak’s communications director, Jenn Taber. Ben’s part was as a member of the Clovis High School cross country team and is even on the cover of the movie jacket.

Senate Fellows are assigned to the personal or committee staff of a senator and also participate in academic seminars with senators, senior staff, journalists, lobbyists and state government officials. Fellows experience a broad range of activities including researching public policy issues, developing legislative proposals, analyzing and staffing legislation, assisting with constituent services and participating in meetings as the senator’s representative.

Fellows earn six units of graduate credit from Sacramento State for the academic portion of the program and are paid a stipend of $2,627 per month, plus health, vision and dental benefits. The deadline to apply for next year’s program is Feb. 13.

For more information, visit http://www.csus.edu/calst/programs.