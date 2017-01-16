Seminars, ‘Transforming the Culture of Violence’ offered in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

When: For women: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 21; For men: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 21.

“You’re a violent man,” said Frank McClain’s 19-year-old stepdaughter. The stinging words were aimed at him. There had been an argument between the two inside the house, and when the teenage girl hurried outside to leave, McClain followed, hoping to resolve matters.

“I don’t want to talk,” she said. “Stay where you are.”

“Don’t leave,” said McClain, taking another step toward her in the driveway.

And that’s when she said it — the words that would change the direction of McClain’s life — now more than 20 years ago.

“You’re a violent man.”

McClain was stunned. He’d never considered himself violent. After all, he was “a hippie and conscientious objector who lived in Marin and drove a Volkswagen bus.” Just what about him was violent?

He called a local men’s hotline in San Rafael and explained the scenario, asking what he had done wrong. They confirmed his stepdaughter’s claim. The second McClain took a step toward his stepdaughter after she had told him to stay back, was, indeed, an act of violence.

In fact, there are many forms of violence that do not include physically harming a person, he learned. Among these are emotional, psychological, financial, sexual, institutional or ideological.

The incident with his stepdaughter, which happened in 1990, set McClain (who admits to be a “yeller” and son of a “rage-aholic”) down a new path of self reflection. To learn more, he enrolled in a “batterer’s re-education program,” where 80 percent of students were court-ordered to attend after being arrested for domestic violence.

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from U.C. Berkeley and on track to attend medical school, McClain became deeply interested in deconstructing the culture of violence, societal patterns and the challenges of maintaining balanced human relationships that are devoid of destructive dominance.

After a full year in the batterer re-education program, McClain became a facilitator of the men’s program and has never looked back. Today, nearly 30 years later, he has continued to made this topic his life’s work. On Saturday, McClain will be giving two free introductory seminars — one for women and one for men — entitled, “Transforming the Culture of Violence” at the offices of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition in Grass Valley. The three-hour seminars are designed to give participants a sampling of a future six-week training and study group offered on the same topic.

In his workshops, McClain will explore how violence produces trauma, how trauma effects people’s behaviors and how to stop patterns of destructive attitudes and behaviors.

“It seems to me we have a culture that perpetuates violence in its many forms,” said McClain. “Everyone talks about it but nobody does anything about it. I’ve seen many well-intended, heart-felt efforts fail. Why? How can we intentionally change these patterns?”

With many destructive patterns borne out of trauma, McClain stresses the importance of committing to language intended to lesson the attitudes and behaviors that only breed more trauma and violence.

“These seminars and study groups are an invitation to join in a project to consciously transform the culture of violence — I believe our children and grandchildren will greatly benefit from our efforts,” he said. “Three hours on a Saturday could change the way you see the world, and the way you see the world could change the world.”

