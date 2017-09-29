Seminar set in Grass Valley for end-of-life issues

A free seminar at 9 a.m. today will strive to explain two issues faced at the end of life: estate planning and dementia. They'll be discussed at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., in Grass Valley.

Local lawyer Gabriel Lenhart explains how you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your assets in the last phases of your life. Lenhart is a Nevada County native specializing in wills, trusts, probate and law surrounding Veterans Administration benefits. He speaks at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Robbie Sellery has been an administrator for many years in local elder care facilities. At 10 a.m. Saturday, she will discuss dementia, Alzheimer's disease, current definitions and statistics for these common maladies, and support and care available in western Nevada County.

These speakers are the first in a five-part series exploring "End of Life," hosted by Peace's Contemporary Issues Study Group. Additional topics will include Physical health and Medicare, funeral planning and hospice care, Right to Die — medical, ethical, spiritual and legal issues, and a small group discussion on concerns regarding end of life and death.

On all days, the program starts at 9 a.m. with coffee and light snacks in the Old Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran Church. Speakers start at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call (530) 273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church