Secretary of State Alex Padilla to visit Nevada Union High School

Secretary of State Alex Padilla continues High School Voter Education Weeks (September 18-29) with a visit to Nevada Union High School on Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, Padilla will discuss the importance of voter registration and the role young people can play in shaping the future through civic participation. Padilla and the Nevada County Registrar of Voters Office will help students register and pre-register to vote.

Padilla recently announced a new back-to-school pre-registration toolkit. Eligible 16- and 17-year-olds can pre-register to vote, and have their voter registration automatically become active when they turn 18. The toolkit includes a new "Our Time is Now" PSA video urging 16- and 17- year olds to pre-register to vote as well as sample social media posts, downloadable posters, brochures, and useful links for school districts to share with students.

The California Education Code designates the last two full weeks in April and September to be High School Voter Education Weeks. This provides an opportunity for high schools and their students to partner with elections officials to promote civic education and participation on campus and foster an environment that cultivates lifelong voters and active citizens.

Source: California Secretary of State