Search warrant reveals meth, honey oil lab materials, Nevada County authorities say

An argument at an Oak Canyon Drive home early Sunday led police to discover almost 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as materials used in a butane honey oil lab, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities arrested Stephanie D. Austin, 45, of Grass Valley, and Dwayne Ray Showman, 50, of Sacramento, charging them both with possession of a controlled substance for sale, jail records state.

An argument between some people at the Oak Canyon Drive home led someone to call sheriff's deputies. They arrived and spotted the suspected drugs and items related to a butane honey oil lab, Sgt. Justin Martin said.

"They saw the items in plain sight on the kitchen table and in an open garage door," he added.

Deputies then called Martin, who obtained a search warrant. He then executed it at the home, he said.

"Located in the room where they were first contacted was just over 52 grams of meth in separate packages," Martin said of Austin and Showman.

Packaging materials and weighing scales also were found, he added.

Additionally, authorities seized items Martin said are used to manufacture butane honey oil.

"The investigation is ongoing regarding the BHO lab and who is responsible for that," he said.

Austin remained in jail Monday evening under $35,000 in bond. Showman has since made his $35,000 bond, reports state.

