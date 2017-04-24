Search called off for plane that went missing near Jackson Meadows Reservoir | TheUnion.com

Officials say they know that a small, one-engine plane was falling at 958 feet per minute in the moments before it disappeared from radar.

An emergency transponder on the Socata Trinidad, at the time near Jackson Meadows Reservoir, failed to communicate the craft's location. Authorities had no specific information about where the plane may have landed when on April 17 it began its fall, said Sgt. Mike Sullivan, with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

That led to over 300 people joining the search for the plane — a search that late Sunday was suspended by the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.

The search for the plane — and occupants Brenda and Mark Richard, of Santa Rosa — will remain suspended pending additional information about its location, a release states.

"The area is extremely rugged," said Sullivan, search and rescue coordinator for Nevada County. "We are literally in the middle of nowhere."

According to Sullivan, Nevada County authorities joined the search last Wednesday after Sierra officials contacted them for help. The plane, traveling from the Tahoe-Truckee Airport to Petaluma Municipal Airport, disappeared somewhere north of Jackson Meadows Reservoir.

Nevada County took the lead in the search, calling in 26 different agencies since Wednesday.

About 80 of the over 300 people who helped came from Nevada County. Searchers came from as far south as Los Angeles and as far north as Shasta County, Sullivan said.

The search area, at an elevation between 6,000 and 8,000 feet, had a snowpack of at least 10 feet. It took two hours to transport searchers to the area, the sergeant said.

The search area included parts of Nevada County but focused mainly on Sierra County. Sullivan said he was in the area late Sunday when Sierra authorities opted to suspend the search.

"The search was called off by our agency after a complete search of the perimeters provided had been performed and all available resources had been exhausted pending any new information," Michelle Anderson, a sergeant with the Sierra County Sheriff's Office, said in an email.

The area now has become one of three training spots for Nevada County Search and Rescue, Sullivan said.

Searchers will return to another training spot this week or next to resume the search for Jordan Alexander Rose, 23, the sergeant said.

Rose and Rickie Lynn Abel, 34, disappeared Nov. 25 during a police chase. Authorities found their car, but not them, days later at White Cloud Campground.

Abel's body was spotted March 12 in Scotts Flat Lake. An autopsy revealed no foul play, authorities have said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.