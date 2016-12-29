Scattered showers expected; snow levels to drop | TheUnion.com

A series of weather systems will bring a chance of showers across the region this weekend into early next week. Arctic air is likely to arrive early next week, which will push snow levels down into the foothills, possibly even into the higher elevations of the Valley. A hard freeze is possible mid to late next week as cold air remains in the wake of the system, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday: scattered showers with .16 inches of rain. 1 to 2 inches of snow possible at 4,000 to 5,000 feet.

Brief break for New Year’s Eve night into early Sunday

Sunday – Tuesday: scattered showers possible, snow levels lowering to 1,000 to 2,000 feet, possibly lower.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night: Very cold, hard freeze possible for the Valley.