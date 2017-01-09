Scallywags Tavern celebrates grand opening in Smartsville | TheUnion.com

Every table was occupied and the parking lot was full, all while the rain came pouring down on Saturday, the day of the grand opening of the Scallywags Tavern at the corner of Highway 20 and Mooney Flat Road in Smartsville.

The full remodel of the building, formerly housing the Driftwood, took almost three years to complete.

Owners Lisa and Nick Rogers welcomed every guest, and servers were ready to seat the crowd.

The couple also own nearby Skippers Cove Marina at Englebright Reservoir, where you can rent houseboats, kayaks, and ski boats. Scallywags Tavern is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, offering a wide variety of food, beer, wine or wine-based cocktails, as well as homemade desserts.

Take-out menus are also available.