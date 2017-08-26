RV rams power pole, leaves more than 1,600 without power around Cascade Shores

About 1,650 customers found themselves without power Friday night when an RV rammed into a power pole and breaking it according to a Pacific Gas & Electric representative.

JD Guidi, from the PG&E corporate relations department, said the outage started at around 6:06 p.m. Friday night and knocked out power around Cascade Shores. The power pole was hit on the 15000 block of Banner Quaker Hill Road.

"The impact broke the pole, and it had to be replaced," Guidi said. "There were two locations where it brought multiple strands down, but just the single pole was broken."

Guidi said PG&E workers had power restored to all but 524 homes by 8:45 p.m., but crews weren't able to get everyone back up and running until around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

"Crews were working as safely and as quickly as they could to restore power," Guidi said.

Ross Maak is city editor at The Union. He can be reached at 530-477-4229 or rmaak@theunion.com