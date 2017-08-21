Roseville teens arrested, suspected of spray painting swastikas and racial slurs at school
August 21, 2017
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Police in Northern California have arrested five teenage boys suspected of spray painting swastikas, gang slogans and a racial slur at a middle school.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2vXyWHq) that Roseville police made the arrests on Sunday after an employee at Buljan Middle School reported the vandalism. Roseville is about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Police spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther told the newspaper the school employee reported vandalism inside and outside the school gym and other buildings. The vandals also discharged a fire extinguisher, stole sodas and broke a window. The boys — ages 14 to 16 — were taken to Placer County Juvenile Hall.
