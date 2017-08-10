Roger Ingram receives 2017 Blue Ribbon Award from Nevada County Fair | TheUnion.com

Roger Ingram of Grass Valley has been named the 2017 Blue Ribbon Award recipient by the Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors.

Ingram is recognized for his contributions to the agriculture programs at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Ingram's involvement with the Fair began in 1986 when he started with the UC Cooperative Extension. From 1986-1993 he served as the 4-H/Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor in Nevada County.

His primary responsibility was management of the 4-H program. Specifically, at the Nevada County Fair, he organized and conducted a livestock judging contest until 1995. He has been instrumental in coordinating carcass quality programs for fair animals and working with exhibitors and leaders to understand the data and to use it to improve their feeding and management practices.

Additionally, from 2006-2011, Ingram gave a series of agriculture-related presentations at the fair as part of the series of workshops coordinated by the Nevada County Resource Conservation District.

Ingram became the UC Cooperative Extension Livestock and Natural Resources Advisor in 1993, and the county director in 2007. During this time, he helped with the development of Nevada County Grown, worked with local meat producers on marketing and processing issues, and worked extensively on agricultural policies and regulations.

He has also been involved with the Nevada County Farm Bureau, Nevada County Agricultural Commission, Nevada County Grown, Tahoe Cattlemen's Association, and Gold Country Sheep Producers Association.

Ingram retired earlier this year.

"For decades, Roger has been an advocate of local youth in agriculture, particularly the youth at the Nevada County Fair," said Rea Callender, CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. "His contributions to the agriculture programs at the fairgrounds have educated adults and children. Whether it's participating in the annual Farm Day, assisting with agricultural youth programs, serving as a guest speaker in the seminar series at the fair, or assisting the kids at the fair – his work is invaluable."

Ingram was recognized at the opening day ceremony of the fair Wednesday.

"I am both honored and humbled to receive the Blue Ribbon Award," said Ingram. "The Nevada County Fair holds such a deep connection with local residents, and it has been an honor to serve the residents of Nevada County."

The 2017 Nevada County Fair goes through Sunday. For information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com.

Source: Nevada County Fair